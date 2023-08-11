ChatGPT Struggles with Accuracy in Programming Questions, Purdue Study Reveals

  • Purdue University researchers found ChatGPT incorrectly answered over half of 517 software programming prompts from Stack Overflow.
  • Participants struggled to identify incorrect ChatGPT answers 39.34% of the time, suggesting extensive work needed to address its shortcomings.
  • The researchers suggest focusing on enhancing ChatGPT’s reasoning capabilities to improve its reliability in programming context.
