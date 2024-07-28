Apple releases preview of its AI; ElevenLabs' first India partnership (PocketFM)

AI is a tool to be leveraged, not a substitute for human judgment: Ethan Mollick

Why you should build AI wrapper businesses

In the last 10 years, most successful tech businesses were…wrappers. A quick look at the top 2 categories (among Indian startups) and here they are:

SAAS

Fintech

Most of the funding and M&A has gone in these two spaces and the truth is that these 2 are…wrapper businesses [Read the rest]

Scopey*: Scopey tackles scope creep, saving businesses up to 15% of annual revenue. Create custom scopes in minutes, collaborate transparently with clients, and get fast approvals.

Scopey's AI-copilot captures hidden change requests and turns them into upsell opportunities.

Protime: AI powered Newsreader and Productivity Assistant

Kotae: Smart chatbot for small businesses

Mistral Large 2: Top-tier reasoning for high-complexity tasks

AI news (for busy leaders)

Apple releases first preview of its long-awaited iPhone AI

The preview released on Monday includes:

A new Siri look that makes the edge of the phone glow

Other Siri improvements, such as the ability to understand commands when the speaker stumbles over their words

Siri can now answer troubleshooting questions about Apple products

Better photos search and movie creation

AI-generated summaries for Mail, Messages, voicemail transcriptions

Writing Tools, Apple’s text-generation service

Your kid's photos were used to train AI models (and you can't do anything about it)

Human Rights Watch just completed a sweeping audit of AI training materials and revealed that pictures of children scraped from the internet were used to train models — without the consent of the children or their families.

“Some children’s names are listed in the accompanying caption or the URL where the image is stored. In many cases, their identities are easily traceable, including information on when and where the child was at the time their photo was taken

-iDelay: Apple Inc.’s upcoming artificial intelligence features will arrive later than anticipated, missing the initial launch of its upcoming iPhone and iPad software overhauls but giving the company more time to fix bugs. The AI features will arrive a few weeks after the initial iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 releases planned for September

- Google's total spending on AI training is expected to surpass $49 billion, or 84 percent higher than what the company averaged over the last five years.

- ElevenLabs' first India partnership: PocketFM: Pocket FM creators can now instantly convert scripts into audio in English and German with a single click. The company intends to expand its language offerings as it grows in Europe and Latin America this year.

