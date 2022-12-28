China clears the way for 45 foreign video games

The National Press and Publication Administration has cleared the importation of five online games, including “Pokémon Unite” by Nintendo and “Valorant” by Riot Games, which will be released by Tencent Holdings.
Beijing’s campaign against the video game sector, which began last August when regulators paused the game licencing process, effectively comes to an end with the acceptance of imported titles.
