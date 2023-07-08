China Concludes Fintech Sector Crackdown with Hefty Fines on Tencent, Alibaba

- China’s fintech sector crackdown ends, imposing around $410 million fine on Tencent and roughly $1 billion on Alibaba’s Ant Group for their past regulatory breaches.
- The action is part of larger efforts to control rising tech sector power and increase regulatory scrutiny, marking a shift in focus towards ‘business-as-usual supervision’.
- The regulatory clampdown series had negatively affected investor and business confidence, but its conclusion could inspire renewed interest and stimulate the industry.