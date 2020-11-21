China Has Caught Up To U.S. In AI: AI Expert Kai-Fu Lee

Any credible list of influential books about tech from the last decade would include AI Superpowers: China, Silicon Valley and the New World Order by Kai-Fu Lee.

“TikTok is a great example of China’s natural advantage. The company has leveraged huge amounts of data in China to develop an interface that shows you videos that become attractive and even addictive for you to use. And then, gathering all that data, TikTok uses it to bootstrap in the U.S. and other countries, and create similar experiences for different audiences. AI lets TikTok deliver a targeted experience with each individual”