China-linked Hackers Exploited Microsoft to Access US Government Emails

- China-backed hackers stole a Microsoft signing key that allowed surreptitious access to numerous email inboxes, including federal government agencies.
- Reports indicate the targets include US Commerce Secretary and State Department officials. Microsoft attributes the hacking to a new espionage group, Storm-0558, with strong links to China.
- While the hackers have lost access, Microsoft faces scrutiny for the breach and the handling, believed to be the largest attack on unclassified government data since the SolarWinds hack in 2020.