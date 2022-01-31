China pilots nationwide blockchain development over real-world use cases

- The Cyberspace Administration of China announced the commencement of an in-house effort to expedite blockchain development and innovation across 15 zones and 164 entities.
- The initiative aims for the large-scale implementation of blockchain technology across businesses and government organizations in China.
- The key areas of blockchain development include manufacturing, energy, government data sharing and services, law enforcement, taxation, criminal trials, inspection, copyright, civil affairs, human society, education, healthcare, trade finance, risk control management, equity market and cross-border finance.