The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has said the Diwali sales in major markets across the festive season has jumped to as high as Rs. 72,000 crores and this has happened despite there being a total ban on all Chinese products.

It is expected that the Chinese traders have suffered losses up to Rs. 40,000 crores. CAIT had earlier issued a call to boycott all Chinese products following the skirmishes seen between these two neighbors.