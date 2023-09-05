China to Launch $41 Billion Third Semiconductor Fund

- The China Integrated Circuit Industry Investment Fund aims to raise 300 billion yuan ($41 billion), outperforming its previous 2014 and 2019 funds.
- The fund will majorly invest in chip manufacturing equipment, advancing China’s intent for self-reliance in semiconductors amid US trade restrictions.
- The finance ministry and other backers such as China Development Bank Capital, China National Tobacco Corporation and China Telecom anticipate investing once the confidential discussions conclude.