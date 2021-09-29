China Wields New Legal Weapon to Fight Claims of Intellectual Property Theft

WASHINGTON-Chinese technology giants have seized on a new legal tactic to fight claims of intellectual property theft, raising concerns in the U.S. that Beijing’s promises to strictly enforce patent and copyright laws will be undermined by Chinese courts.

In the past, China has said it has taken many concrete steps to improve its environment for protecting intellectual property, including changes to its patent and copyright laws in response to the Phase One trade deal signed with the U.S. In the U.S. and U.K., anti-suit injunctions are typically issued by courts to prevent identical cases from playing out in multiple legal venues simultaneously.

The case is ongoing, but the Supreme People’s Court of China praised the case in a report highlighting significant intellectual property cases, citing it as an example of how China is changing from a “Follower of property rights rules” to a leader in the field.