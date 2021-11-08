Home News China’s Digital Yuan’s adoption at a rise, nearly $10 billion people transacted.
- China’s central bank digital currency, the digital yuan, has been used in transactions worth nearly $10 billion, according to an official with the Chinese central bank, the People’s Bank of China.
- The digital yuan has been used in transactions totaling about 62 billion yuan, Reuters reported.
- Also, the government’s digital wallet has been downloaded by about 140 million people.
