    China’s Digital Yuan’s adoption at a rise, nearly $10 billion people transacted.

    • China’s central bank digital currency, the digital yuan, has been used in transactions worth nearly $10 billion, according to an official with the Chinese central bank, the People’s Bank of China.
    • The digital yuan has been used in transactions totaling about 62 billion yuan, Reuters reported.
    • Also, the government’s digital wallet has been downloaded by about 140 million people.
