China’s growing power crunch a ‘serious concern’ for global supply chains: Elon Musk

Tesla boss Elon Musk on September 28 said China’s growing power crunch is a “Serious concern” for global supply chains.

Replying to a tweet posted by social news website Slashdot on the electricity shortages sparked by scant coal supply, which has crippled large sections of industry, Musk wrote: “This is a serious concern.” News organisations and social media are rife with accounts of how the lack of power in the northeast shut down traffic lights, residential elevators, and 3G mobile phone coverage and also triggered factory shutdowns.

Also read: China energy crunch triggers alarm, pleas for more coal.