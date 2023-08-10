China’s MIIT enforces business registration for all mobile app developers

Image Credit: BS (Tech)
  • All mobile app developers in China must register their businesses with the government.
  • Violations will lead to penalties after a grace period ending in March.
  • This move could limit the number of available apps and affect small developers.
