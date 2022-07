The world’s largest EV battery maker, CATL, has now announced that it will start producing its newest EV battery that can support upwards of 620 miles (1,000 kilometres) of range.

This new battery pack will also bring enhancements in battery charging speeds, with the battery expected to charge from 10 to 80 percent in just 10 minutes. CATL is a Chinese battery manufacturing and technology company that also happens to be the supplier of batteries to Tesla.