Chinese chip maker Black Sesame challenges Nvidia despite losing $140M annually

- Black Sesame, founded by Bosch and OmniVision veterans, is attempting to replace rival firms like Nvidia in the auto chip industry, despite increasing losses.
- The company’s chips, crucial to China’s drive towards auto chip independence, depend heavily on TSMC’s global supply chain, leaving them vulnerable to US-led trade restrictions.
- In spite of tripling its revenue between 2020 and 2022, Black Sesame still faces substantial losses due to necessary R&D investments and its reliance on a single major customer for almost half its revenue.