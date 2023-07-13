Chinese Cyberattack Compromises Government Emails, Microsoft Sounds Alarm

- A China-originated cyberattack named ‘Storm-0558’ breached Microsoft and infiltrated government email accounts, impacting around 25 organizations.
- Microsoft mitigated the threat, blocked all activities by ‘Storm-0558’, and alerted affected bodies, while also enhancing security measures to protect consumer keys.
- Though Microsoft did not explicitly blame the Chinese government, the attack occurs amidst tense U.S.-China relations and ongoing cybersecurity disputes; FBI investigation is underway.