Chinese e-commerce platform Zhefengle inadvertently leaks millions of citizen IDs

  • CloudDefense.ai’s security researcher, Viktor Markopoulos, discovered an unprotected database of Zhefengle, a China-based e-commerce store, revealing millions of Chinese citizen IDs.
  • The exposed database contained over 3.3 million orders from 2015 to 2020, including customer shipping addresses, phone numbers, and government-issued resident identity card numbers.
  • After being alerted by TechCrunch, the online store promptly addressed the vulnerability and made the database inaccessible, while also launching an internal investigation.
0