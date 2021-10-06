Chinese hacker group APT41 targeting Indian citizens with phishing attacks, credential stealers

Security researchers have discovered a Chinese cyber espionage group, called APT41, who are targeting victims in India.

“The phishing lures and attachments also fit tactics that were previously used in infection vectors by APT41. These findings show that the APT41 group is still regularly conducting new campaigns, and that they will likely continue to do so in the future,” it added.

Further, the report noted that APT41 is a “Prolific Chinese state-sponsored cyberthreat group”, which has been involved in espionage and “Financially motivated criminal activity” since 2012.