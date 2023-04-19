Chinese Scientists Develop Plans for 3D-Printed Moon House Using Lunar Soil

  • China is planning to establish a permanent structure on the moon.
  • Chinese scientists are discussing ways to build houses cost-effectively.
  • They are planning to use 3D printing and lunar soil to build the houses.
