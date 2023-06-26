Chingari is pivoting to become OnlyFans and is a top grossing app now

The Web3 app from India, Chingari is now pivoting into an adult app, more on the lines of OnlyFans.

That is, Chingari app now lets you have 1:1 ‘adult’ conversation with female creators, where you can pay via tokens/coins.

Of course, a huge departure from its earlier avatar – i.e. web3.0 push and importantly, fill the void left by TikTok.

Enraged? How can a startup do soft porn?

Well, the other side of the story is that Chingari is now among the top 30 grossing apps in India.

This probably goes on to prove that there was a demand for such (digital) adult services and people are ready to pay for it.

With ~47mn$ funding, Chingari, after its not-so-successful web3 push is probably left with no option but to cater to this huge industry which hasn’t been digitized or even democratized in India (not even 0.001% of scale of what OnlyFans has done).

Is there a problem?