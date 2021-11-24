Home News Chip Shortage : Not be solved by throwing billion dollars.
- Governments are making multibillion-dollar announcements to deal with the global chip shortage.
- The shortages we’ve been hearing about are mostly for older chip technology, which has been well-documented.
- In Japan’s case, a big part of the $6.8 billion earmarked for the chipmaking industry will be distributed under a freshly established New Energy and Industrial Technology Developmental Organization.
