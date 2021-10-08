    Chip shortages to slow down industry growth for smartphones in 2021

    Market research firm Counterpoint Research, today, dropped its growth forecasts for the industry.

    The company, which had earlier predicted 9% annual growth for the global smartphone market, revised its forecast to 6%. It said the industry will ship a total of 1.41 billion units instead of 1.45 billion during 2021.

    “Some smartphone makers are now saying they are only receiving 70% of their requests, creating multiple problems. Counterpoint Research believes 90% of the industry is affected and this will impact the second half forecast for 2021,” the market research firm said.

    [Via]
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    Total
    0
    Shares

    Sign Up for NextBigWhat Newsletter

    Daily.