Chipotle Restaurants Now Accept Crypto Payments Across the US

- The popular Mexican fast food chain Chipotle is now accepting cryptocurrency payments through digital payment provider Flexa at all of its over 2,950 United States based restaurants.
- Flexa announced the partnership on June 1st which will see Chipotle accept all the 98 cryptocurrencies Flexa currently supports including Bitcoin, Ethereum and seven U.S. dollar-pegged stablecoins including USD Coin.
- Chipotle has briefly experimented with cryptocurrencies in the past. In April 2021 to celebrate National Burrito Day, it gave away $100,000 worth of Bitcoin along with free burritos and claimed it was the first U.S. restaurant brand to offer a crypto giveaway.
[Via]