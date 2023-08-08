Chobani CEO Hamdi Ulukaya’s “Anti-CEO Playbook” | Podcast Summary

“The anti-CEO playbook” with Chobani founder Hamdi Ulukaya | ReThinking with Adam Grant
Explore Hamdi Ulukaya’s unconventional journey from a nomadic upbringing to the helm of America’s bestselling Greek yogurt brand, Chobani.
Delve into his unique leadership approach, commitment to adaptability, resilience and people-focused values.
I think the world would be a better place if more of us asked how can I make the people around me feel safer and more secure. – Hamdi Ulukaya
Prioritizing Human Wellbeing
Ulukaya believes in prioritizing human wellbeing over profits, and urges companies to support communities in times of crisis.
He contends that businesses have a significant social responsibility beyond their profit margins.
Embracing New Practices
Highlighting his own journey with meditation, Ulukaya underscores the importance of personal growth and openness to new practices.
He suggests that personal transformation is often rooted in the willingness to try new things and reconsider initial assumptions.