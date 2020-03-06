Choose and customize from over 50,000 icons with this all-in-one tool

If you’re looking for custom icons for your product or landing page, then this is the tool for you. iconPro is a web based platform that allows you to create and customize icons from a library of over 50,000 designs. By allowing you to modify the colors and styling, you can pick the set of icons you need and tailor them to your taste all at once. This way, you’ll have a uniformly styled and sized set of icons to work with.

“iconPRO is a FREE icon maker that makes beautifully styled icons for web, mobile or print. Choose from a huge library of icons: 50K+! Design icon sets that are uniformly styled and sized. Download icons from our icon maker in favicon, jpg, SVG or PDF formats.”

About the founding team :

I’m Justin! I’m a digital entrepreneur with 20+ yrs of tech experience.

