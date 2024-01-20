Choose your vocabulary carefully! words have power

If you want to upgrade your experience of life, if you want a greater quality of life, then maybe it’s time to look at your TV (transformation vocabulary), the words that shape you. – Tony Robbins

In a nuanced exploration of the power of words, American author and coach Tony Robbins and his wife Sage Robbins discuss how our choice of language shapes our emotions and life experiences. They delve into the concept of ‘transformational vocabulary’, the impact of words in personal and societal contexts, and the significant role words play in relationships.

The Potency of Language

Language carries an undeniable energy that can create or destroy things.

Conscious selection of kind, compassionate, loving, and considerate words has a positive influence on our emotions and overall quality of life.

The Impactful Nature of Communication

Understanding how our words land and their impact is essential.

The energy emitted by spoken or written words significantly influences our emotions and consequently shapes our lives.