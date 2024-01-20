Sign in Subscribe
Communication Skills

Choose your vocabulary carefully! words have power

Choose your vocabulary carefully! words have power
Choose your vocabulary carefully! words have power

If you want to upgrade your experience of life, if you want a greater quality of life, then maybe it’s time to look at your TV (transformation vocabulary), the words that shape you. – Tony Robbins

In a nuanced exploration of the power of words, American author and coach Tony Robbins and his wife Sage Robbins discuss how our choice of language shapes our emotions and life experiences. They delve into the concept of ‘transformational vocabulary’, the impact of words in personal and societal contexts, and the significant role words play in relationships.

Table of Contents

  1. The Potency of Language
  2. The Impactful Nature of Communication
  3. Societal Implications of Language
  4. Transformation through Vocabulary
  5. Predictive Patterns in Language
  6. Assessing Your Vocabulary
  7. The Impact of Self-Talk
  8. Altering Internal Narratives
  9. Influence of Parental Language
  10. Consistency in Vocabulary for Better Life Quality
  11. Incantations for Positive Mental Programming

The Potency of Language

Language carries an undeniable energy that can create or destroy things.

Conscious selection of kind, compassionate, loving, and considerate words has a positive influence on our emotions and overall quality of life.

🚀
Read Big Ideas from this + 100,000 of world's best books, videos and podcasts in BigIdeas app (for free!)

➡️ Download: Android, iOS

Be the smartest thinker in the room. Grow daily with #BigIdeas App!

The Impactful Nature of Communication

Understanding how our words land and their impact is essential.

The energy emitted by spoken or written words significantly influences our emotions and consequently shapes our lives.

Read next