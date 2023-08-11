Menu

Choosing The Final Frontier: Launching a Rocket Company with Andy Lapsa of Stoke Space | The NFX Podcast
  • Podcast Summaries

Choosing The Final Frontier: Launching a Rocket Company with Andy Lapsa of Stoke Space | Podcast Summary

Choosing The Final Frontier: Launching a Rocket Company with Andy Lapsa of Stoke Space | The NFX Podcast

In this episode, Andy Lapsa, Co-Founder & CEO of Stoke Space Technologies, joins NFX Partner Morgan Beller to discuss the future of space exploration and the role of the space industry in addressing global challenges.

They delve into the importance of innovation and adaptability in this rapidly evolving field.

Establishing Rules for Space Exploration

It is crucial to establish and enforce rules for space exploration, both domestically and internationally.

Entities like the U.S. Space Force play a vital role in setting and enforcing these rules to ensure effective collaboration and prevent actions that could harm the collective good.

Potential for Collaboration with China

There is potential for collaboration with China in space exploration.

A global ‘land grab’ is underway, with different nations recognizing the importance of being first in space.

The existential threat posed by space exploration is likened to the nuclear arms race.

The Emerging Space Economy

The current space economy is in its infancy but shows promise.

The industry is demonstrating signs of viability and scalability, but also acknowledges the challenges that come with any emerging industry.

Stoke’s role is to help streamline the space economy and address its growing pains.

Share the podcast summary:
