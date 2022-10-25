Choosing the right cofounder is absolutely CRUCIAL.And there’s a smart way to do it

And there’s a smart way to do it.
Here’s everything you need to know about bringing on a cofounder (and staying safe):
A startup is one of the BIGGEST commitments you can make.
If it works, you’ll be working on it for the next 10-20 YEARS.
When you choose your cofounder, is will be like marriage.
In a marriage you can get a divorce… in a startup, there might be 100s of teammates, families, and investors relying on you.
A simple “division of assets” isn’t an option.
This is serious business.
Why?
> Investors will listen to them
> The team will watch their every word & action
> And same with the press
They have the rights to the company’s finances, statements, upside, and relationships.
** Note: you don’t actually need a cofounder **
Searching for one should be an exciting process!
Be open to someone that is your better half in business entering into your life.
… and follow the instructions below to stay safe.
Michael Fertik at Heroic Ventures wrote a post at hbr [dot] org/2011/02/how-to-pick-a-co-founder.
The attributes he called out are spot-on:
* A complementary temperament
* Different operational skills
* Similar work habits
* Self-sufficient
* A history of working together
* Emotional buoyancy
* Total honesty
* Comfort in her own skin
* A personality you like
* The same overall vision
They felt like they should make them a cofounder.
I asked them to rate all the above attributes on a scale of 1-10.
I also asked some questions.
Is this someone who you trust to:
2: Represent the company well in front of any audience?
3: Communicate with high integrity through major disagreements?
4: Commit to serious ongoing personal growth?
5: Stay committed through the toughest times?
If not, they’re an Employee, not a Co-Founder.
So you think someone might be “the one”?
That’s exciting… but safety first!
How you stay safe: a dating period.
Work with the person for at least a full month; build and ship REAL product to REAL customers.
Make sure that any introductory work done with a partner is *documented*.
Why?
If you don’t compensate & document, they could claim that they’re a co-founder and entitled to a major chunk of your company.
ie. eforms [dot] com/employment/independent-contractor/
If you are a f!ck yes and ready for marriage, congratulations!
In that case, go 50/50.
But are there alternatives? Yes, absolutely.
This person isn’t quite cofounder material, but they’re a 10X employee worth giving outsized equity and title to.
But with far less risk.
** Pro tip **: If you’re not 100% sure you’re ready for marriage, make sure to retain board control. This means you have more board votes than they do, or that they’re not on the board at all.
A: An extraordinary founder empower give too much equity to others.
B: A good (but not extraordinary) founder demands too much.
Have the self awareness recognize which camp you’re in. Command fair title and ownership, but don’t let your ego drive the negotiation.
It’s true that working with a friend can be awesome.
In fact, your most likely cofounder is an existing friend.
There’s energetic alignment, values alignment, and history.
BUT don’t forgo the advice above just because someone’s a friend.
The risk: your friendship can lead to too much excitement without conducting enough diligence.
Be careful skipping steps.
Make sure the merit is there; the arrangement is fair; and a work dating period is had.
If you’re really committed to bringing on a cofounder:
**Build a list
Go through every contact on your phone, fb, linkedin, etc. and write down every person you love and respect.
**Start to engage
Coffees, meetings, social events (lunches, dinners, etc)
Out of these interactions, pick your favorite and ask them if they’re open to working on a project together
**Repeat
Do this until you find “the one” ⭐
You’ve found the one, congrats!!
Now the hard work begins.
A while ago, I wrote this thread about diving responsibilities between cofounders.
I highly recommend it:
https://twitter.com/theryanking/status/1549182602162180097
