Chris Blattman on War and Centralized Power | Podcast Summary

Chris Blattman on War and Centralized Power | Conversations with Tyler
In a thought-provoking discussion, economist and political scientist Chris Blattman explores the political and institutional causes of conflict.
Drawing from his new book ‘Why We Fight: The Roots of War and the Path to Peace’, Blattman delves into the dynamics of power concentration, the role of technology, and the complexities of coalition formation in warfare.
He also discusses the changing trends of war over time and the potential for nuclear attacks.
Impact of War Veterans on Society
The most significant aspect of war veterans’ experience is not the exposure to trauma, but the organizational experience and bonding.
Society is less socialized into large bureaucracies and obedience, which could be a result of fewer people having military experience.
State Capacity and Conflict
State capacity, or the ability of a government to effectively administer its territory, can alter relative bargaining power but does not necessarily affect the likelihood of war.
High state capacity can be a result of historical conflict and can increase the variance of outcomes.
Competitiveness of State Systems
The competitiveness of state systems is a key driver of state capacity.
War is an occasional byproduct of this competition, but most of the time, the competition is peaceful.
Societies often revolutionize their technology and systems in response to competitive threats, even if these threats do not result in violence.