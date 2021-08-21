Chrome Extensions: Still the billion-dollar opportunity?

The billion dollar Google Chrome extension club: – Loom – Honey – Grammarly These companies started as Chrome Extensions and created billions of value Here’s why it works:

– People barely uninstall extensions – Barrier to install is low – Extensions are “always on” – People pay for many of them Chrome Extensions are underrated

The cool thing about Chrome Extensions? You could make millions to billions from extensions Tons of opportunities small and large

Chrome Web Store: 2 billion users: 200,000 extensions = 10,000 users : 1 extension Apple App Store: 100 million iPhone users : 2 million iOS apps = 50 users : 1 iOS app Google Play Store: 2 billion Android users : 3 million apps = 667 users : 1 app