Circle Internet Financial is set to release a euro-pegged digital currency called Euro Coin. Circle says EUROC shares the same pillars of trust, transparency, and security with its USDC stablecoin.

At launch, EURO Coin will be available to enterprises and institutions via a free Circle Account, enabling them to easily move euro liquidity on-chain, accept and make euro payments globally, trade, borrow and lend on crypto capital markets, and more.