CitiusTech appoints Rajan Kohli as CEO

  • Healthtech firm CitiusTech has appointed Rajan Kohli as CEO.
  • Prior to this, Kohli spent nearly three decades at Wipro.
  • He was most recently President of the iDEAS (Integrated Digital, Engineering and Application Services) business.
0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0

[Via]