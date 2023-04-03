- Healthtech firm CitiusTech has appointed Rajan Kohli as CEO.
CitiusTech appoints Rajan Kohli as CEO
- Healthtech firm CitiusTech has appointed Rajan Kohli as CEO.
- Prior to this, Kohli spent nearly three decades at Wipro.
- He was most recently President of the iDEAS (Integrated Digital, Engineering and Application Services) business.
