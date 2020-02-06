CitrusPay cofounder, Amrish on Naspers Acquisition, Leading the change..and Exit [TheThreadMill]

It’s time. 3 years back, Naspers (buyer) gave us a responsibility to deliver a safe acquisition. Acquisition of our own startup – Citrus ! Few thoughts :

M&As are not easy and you can’t do it by reading about it online! Its important to build your own style. I focussed on team, platforms and then customers. The team is insecure in an M&A

Citrus team feared founders will exit. PayU team wondered why the “competitor” was new CEO? Transparency, openness is the only way to build confidence. Enjoying the work place & each others company should be a priority. We did many off-sites & hang outs. Employees win wars for U

Platform consolidation was important. It shouldn’t be about what to junk, but more about the architecture for the future. Payments & Credit deployments are getting smaller and becoming all pervasive. We embraced the micro services architecture

Customers only care about their stuff. As long as the platforms run with 99% uptime, they don’t care about M&A. We invested massive on scalability & rugged platforms. We didn’t lose a single customer

For founders – Exits are a responsibility. Selling the company is not the end of the journey. Delivering a safe acquisition for the buyer is. Indian #startup ecosystem needs this

Share your vision with the buyer. We were keen to move PayU from payments to FinTech. Naspers, PayU leadership has been respectful of us and our freedom. founders first. Big thanks @beenextVC @Sequoia_India AscentC. Special love for young @guptajiten & sage @mobhat. you Fs are⭐️

Its now time. Time to go again. Time to have another new experience. Corporate to startup to M&A to Angel investing to …. I leave behind PayU, LazyPay, Citrus and a bit of my heart

@sandeepmoonka Thanks !