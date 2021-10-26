Home News ClassPass is facing a class-action lawsuit for allegedly making false claims about ‘countless’ business partnerships
- Leeah Nails claimed that ClassPass had listed the salon as one of those partners without its knowledge or consent.
- According to the lawsuit, Leeah Nails only found out that it was listed on ClassPass after a customer tried to use services that they had booked through ClassPass.
- Leeah Nails said it contacted ClassPass about the listing multiple times, but that its customer service team refused to help because the company didn’t have an account with ClassPass.
