Subscribe

Climate scientist loses job over refusal to fly

  • Italian scientist Gianluca Grimalda was fired from the Kiel Institute for the World Economy for refusing to take a commercial flight due to his commitment to low-carbon travel.
  • Grimalda’s ‘slow travel’ method, involving various forms of transport, emitted approximately 925 lbs of CO2, compared to the 5.8 tons a direct flight would have emitted.
  • Despite extenuating circumstances, including a volcanic eruption and a kidnapping, the institute demanded his return within five days, leading to his dismissal.
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0
Total
0
Shares

Leave your vote

1 Vote
Upvote
5/5
Via
Join 2 million subscribers





subscribe to the nextbigwhat newsletter​

A curated newsletter that summarizes the important news at the intersection of Global tech, India Tech and AI.

Delivered 8 AM. Daily.

More news »

Total
0
Share
0
0
0
0
0
0

Log In

Or with username:

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.