Climate scientist loses job over refusal to fly

- Italian scientist Gianluca Grimalda was fired from the Kiel Institute for the World Economy for refusing to take a commercial flight due to his commitment to low-carbon travel.
- Grimalda’s ‘slow travel’ method, involving various forms of transport, emitted approximately 925 lbs of CO2, compared to the 5.8 tons a direct flight would have emitted.
- Despite extenuating circumstances, including a volcanic eruption and a kidnapping, the institute demanded his return within five days, leading to his dismissal.
