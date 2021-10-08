Cloud kitchens are restaurants, ice cream is not food and other important clarifications that will affect GST rates

With many of these cloud kitchen companies coming under the ambit of GST due to an explosion in popularity, it’s important to understand how the government looks at them, so they can collect GST at the applicable rate.

The GST council has clarified in its circular that cloud kitchens provide the same services that a restaurant does, and as such, they would be covered under the definition of a restaurant under the act.

Firms which manufacture alcoholic liquor for human consumption for brand owners will have to charge GST at the rate of 18%. A clarification was sought whether alcoholic liquor is covered under the definition of food and food products, and the GST council underlined that alcoholic liquor is excluded from the purview.