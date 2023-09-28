Subscribe

Cloudflare introduces AI suite for easy deployment and management of AI models

  • Cloudflare, the cloud services provider, has released a new collection of AI tools, Workers AI, Vectorize, and AI Gateway, to help customers build, deploy and manage AI models more efficiently.
  • Workers AI allows users to access GPUs nearby and choose models from a catalog for executing AI models, while Vectorize serves as a database to store vector embeddings for AI models.
  • AI Gateway provides metrics and controls to manage the costs and traffic of running AI apps with features like caching and rate limiting.
