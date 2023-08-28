Subscribe

CloudSEK Uncovers Threat Actors Exploiting OTP APIs for Widespread SMS Attacks

  • CloudSEK has detected automated scripts exploiting OTP verification APIs to execute large-scale SMS attacks, potentially causing service outages and multi-factor authentication fatigue.
  • Multiple GitHub repositories have revealed APIs that allow unlimited OTP SMS, posing an increased risk of API abuse and consequential damage to brands’ reputation and finances.
  • These discrete attacks could also mask illegitimate login attempts, impacting user notifications and potentially leading to account blocking due to constant OTP requests.
0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0
Via
Join 2 million subscribers

subscribe to the nextbigwhat newsletter​

A curated newsletter that summarizes the important news at the intersection of Global tech, India Tech and AI.

Delivered 8 AM. Daily.





More news »