- Foreign brokerage CLSA reports that Zomato has increased its platform fees, which could offset about 25% of the GST impact on delivery charges.
- CLSA suggests a target of Rs 168 for Zomato shares, indicating a potential 31% upside from the current price.
- The brokerage also proposed several strategies to mitigate the potential impact of GST on delivery charges, including increasing platform fees, take rates, and average order value.
