Clubhouse gives musicians a new high quality audio mode – TechCrunch

Clubhouse didn’t get too into the audiophile weeds with the announcement, but the company said the new feature would allow users to “Broadcast with high quality and great stereo sound” – prerequisites for a rich listening experience.

In late August, Clubhouse made another investment in audio quality with spatial audio, a feature that gives listeners a sense that different speakers in one of its group audio rooms are speaking from different physical locations – an effect more akin to how we’d perceive a real-life social interaction.

To turn on music mode as a speaker, tap the three dots in the upper right corner and choose “Audio quality” then select “Music.” Clubhouse’s replayable clips will also support the higher quality audio in their recordings.