Cognizant and ServiceNow Partner to Advance AI-driven Automation

  • A strategic alliance between Cognizant and ServiceNow seeks to propel adoption of AI automation across industries, aiming to create a $1 billion combined enterprise.
  • Their focus includes improving operational efficacy, reshaping customer and business experience, and accelerating innovation using AI and industry solutions.
  • The partnership expands upon a decade-long relationship, delivering integrated offerings designed to solve complex problems, automate operations, and enhance customer and employee experiences with AI.
