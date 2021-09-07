    How Coinbase is rethinking its approach to compensation

    • In the last year, we’ve grown our headcount by 100%, hired in 6 new countries; committed to being a remote-first company; established Coinbase as a mission focused company; and recently completed our direct listing and became a publicly-traded company.
    • Evolving compensation is not just about appealing to candidates, though; it’s also about taking a hard look at industry norms and innovating to relieve pain points, ensure more equity across the workforce, and improve transparency.
    • Step 1: Increasing our compensation targets ensuring top talent in every seat requires an investment.
    • We want compensation differentiation, but it should be solely driven by demonstrated performance and outsized impact on our company and for our customers.
    • Step 3: Adopting annual equity grants that drive predictable, real time compensationAnother goal of our new compensation program is to manage volatility and provide as much predictability for our employees as possible.
    • As we grow, we anticipate more candidates will value predictability in their annual compensation.
    • An employee’s multi-year equity compensation will no longer be dictated by our company valuation at a single point in time.
