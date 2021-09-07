HomeTechHow Coinbase is rethinking its approach to compensation
How Coinbase is rethinking its approach to compensation
In the last year, we’ve grown our headcount by 100%, hired in 6 new countries; committed to being a remote-first company; established Coinbase as a mission focused company; and recently completed our direct listing and became a publicly-traded company.
Evolving compensation is not just about appealing to candidates, though; it’s also about taking a hard look at industry norms and innovating to relieve pain points, ensure more equity across the workforce, and improve transparency.
Step 1: Increasing our compensation targets ensuring top talent in every seat requires an investment.
We want compensation differentiation, but it should be solely driven by demonstrated performance and outsized impact on our company and for our customers.
Step 3: Adopting annual equity grants that drive predictable, real time compensationAnother goal of our new compensation program is to manage volatility and provide as much predictability for our employees as possible.
As we grow, we anticipate more candidates will value predictability in their annual compensation.
An employee’s multi-year equity compensation will no longer be dictated by our company valuation at a single point in time.