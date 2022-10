Coinbase was already providing services including its institutional platform under an exemption granted by MAS, but it would look to expand its fiat capabilities with its new approval to provide Digital Payment Token services.

The city-state also serves as Coinbase’s Asia-Pacific tech hub, with an on-the-ground team of engineers responsible for its international expansion efforts and platform localization.

[Via]

» Download CHAI APP: The News App for Tech Professionals 👇 (Android, iOS)