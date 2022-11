CoinDCX launches Nansen.ai dashboard in partnership with portfolio tracking platform Nansen where you can view CoinDCX’s Proof of Reserves. The report reveals CoinDcx has over $124 million in net assets.

Over 10% Shib, around 12% Ethereum, and 13% Bitcoin make up the CoinDCX portfolio. The third-largest asset in the portfolio is Shib, with a value of nearly $14 million.