CoinShares revealed that approximately 11% of its total net asset value is situated on the crypto exchange FTX. Another firm experiencing similar issues is Mike Novogratz’s Galaxy Digital.

CoinShares said nearly $26 million of its exposure to FTX consists of US dollars and Circle’s stablecoin USDC. Pending withdrawals of 190 BTC and 1,000 ETH account for the remaining over $4 million.