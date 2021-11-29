Home News Coinstore, a virtual currency exchange, enters India as the Centre prepares a crypto bill.
- Singapore-based virtual currency exchange Coinstore has begun operations in India.
- Coinstore is the second global exchange to enter India in recent months, following in the footsteps of CrossTower which launched its local unit in September.
- Coinstore has launched its web and app platform and plans branches in Bangalore, New Delhi, and Mumbai which will act as its base in India for future expansion
