    Coinstore, a virtual currency exchange, enters India as the Centre prepares a crypto bill.

    • Singapore-based virtual currency exchange Coinstore has begun operations in India.
    • Coinstore is the second global exchange to enter India in recent months, following in the footsteps of CrossTower which launched its local unit in September.
    • Coinstore has launched its web and app platform and plans branches in Bangalore, New Delhi, and Mumbai which will act as its base in India for future expansion
