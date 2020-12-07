Collaborate with your remote team on the interactive whiteboard using Deskle’s endless screens

Deskle is an interactive visual platform that lets you collaborate in a remote team seamlessly with an endless screen. It comes with a multitude of tools for solving various tasks and keep the whole team in sync with your common goals

It lets you organize distance learning in a few clicks, build an all in one whiteboard for managing joint work on a project, brainstorm new ideas or even present a business plan to an investor. Deskle is trusted by over 7000 teams across 53 countries due to its friendly interface and gratifying user experience.

Features-

Deskle gives you the required tools to significantly improve team efficiency and productivity.

You can quickly create layouts and schemes on any topic of your liking. The number of suggested templates will help you to solve the task easily.

It also lets you make profound marketing analysis or do educational research – add images, files, tables, or videos on a board or build graphics.

On Deskle, besides using multiple tools and templates, you can also video chat with your team and screencast with unlimited boards and receive a quick response.

It also allows you to collaborate with several third-party tools such as Slack, Trello, Dropbox, and many more without any trouble.

Plans on Deskle start from as low as $4/user/month

