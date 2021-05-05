Coming Soon: 581 medical oxygen plants by government

Govt. of India has announced setting up of additional Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) medical oxygen plants in various states. Around 581 such sites has been identified.
NHAI under Ministry of Road Transport & Highways will be the nodal agency for executing civil and electrical work for these plants and will complete them on war footing.
Our engineers will work with the doctors to ensure oxygen supply to needy patients. Like record speed in roads, we will construct infrastructure in record speed to save life of every Indian.