Coming soon: An IIT in UAE

- India to set up first IIT abroad in UAE as part of latest trade deal.
- India and UAE signed the historic Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement aimed at boosting the merchandise trade between the two countries to US$ 100 billion over next five years.
- The two parties agreed to closely work together to ensure that the UAE labour market skill needs from India are met by ensuring workforce access to training programs that are in alignment with the market needs and address the changing needs for the future of work.
