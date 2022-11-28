Coming soon: Driverless trains in India

In India, there will be a significant shift away from traditional railway signalling systems and toward indigenous communication-based train control systems in the near future (i-CBTC).
For the first time, i-CBTC is being developed in India. It is a cutting-edge communication system that uses radio communication to transmit precise and timely train control information. The system will enable unmanned metro and train operations, representing a significant advancement in the field of automation.
